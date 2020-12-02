Indiana governor ends quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor has ended a quarantine that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s spokeswoman said Tuesday that he has resumed his normal schedule and not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease.

The governor and first lady Janet Holcomb both tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.

He also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

