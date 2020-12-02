Howard Park Hen House providing fresh eggs for Howard Park Public House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)- Some new residents moved into their brand new living space at Howard Park, but it’s not what you might expect.

The new Howard Park Hen House is home to fifty chickens that folks can visit while enjoying the park.

They’re here because they’ll be providing the eggs for the soon to be open Howard Park Public House restaurant.

The Public House gets some farm fresh eggs, while the chickens provide a unique feature to the park.

The chickens also give back by providing nutrients for the soil and by eating insects.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.