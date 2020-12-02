Advertisement

Howard Park Hen House providing fresh eggs for Howard Park Public House

The new Howard Park Hen House is home to fifty chickens that folks can visit while enjoying the...
The new Howard Park Hen House is home to fifty chickens that folks can visit while enjoying the park.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)- Some new residents moved into their brand new living space at Howard Park, but it’s not what you might expect.

The new Howard Park Hen House is home to fifty chickens that folks can visit while enjoying the park.

They’re here because they’ll be providing the eggs for the soon to be open Howard Park Public House restaurant.

The Public House gets some farm fresh eggs, while the chickens provide a unique feature to the park.

The chickens also give back by providing nutrients for the soil and by eating insects.

