Advertisement

Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds

It’s the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.(Source: Ford, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check out the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The all-electric ride will go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. At least, that’s what the folks at Ford say they’re pushing for.

According to the automaker, the test data is based on typical industry methodology.

It’s unusual for an automaker to promote performance figures based on a simulation, but when you’re competing with the Tesla Model Y SUV and Wall Street darling Elon Musk, it seems you’ve got to up your game.

Ford wants the Mustang Mach-E GT to directly compete for Tesla customers, starting late this summer.

Prices for it start at about $43,000, according to the Ford website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds to become COVID-19 testing site

Latest News

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
With nearly half of the school year already in the books, parents say their children are...
Teachers, parents concerned as study shows students falling behind amid remote learning
Students continue to struggle in remote learning
Students continue to struggle in remote learning