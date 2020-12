Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational. That sent the Longhorns to the tournament’s championship game for the first time. Courtney Ramey added 13 points for Texas, which locked down to force a rough offensive performance for the Hoosiers. Indiana shot just 24%. The Hoosiers also finished with more turnovers than field goals. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. Race Thompson managed just four points a day after posting his first double-double. The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.