Advertisement

Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational. That sent the Longhorns to the tournament’s championship game for the first time. Courtney Ramey added 13 points for Texas, which locked down to force a rough offensive performance for the Hoosiers. Indiana shot just 24%. The Hoosiers also finished with more turnovers than field goals. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. Race Thompson managed just four points a day after posting his first double-double. The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of Michiana will see 1-4" of accumulation outside the heavier band of lake-effect
Accumulating snow for lakeshore communities could result in half a foot before daybreak Tuesday
A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Blowing snow created difficult driving conditions on Monday in LaPorte County.
Monday snow creates challenging driving conditions in LaPorte County
Two die in Cass County house fire
LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire
Detectives need help identifying a suspect who police say is involved in a forgery case.
Elkhart police looking for forgery suspect

Latest News

Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Notre Dame men’s basketball against Western Michigan canceled