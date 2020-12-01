Advertisement

Thompson’s career game leads Indiana in Maui Invitational

Thompson, who is in his fourth year in the program, recorded his first career double-double after making 8 of 12 shots.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Race Thompson set career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Al Durham added 19 points, and Indiana beat Providence 79-58 in the relocated Maui Invitational. Thompson, who is in his fourth year in the program, recorded his first career double-double after making 8 of 12 shots. He topped his previous bests of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rob Phinisee added 11 points with five assists for Indiana. Nate Watson and David Duke each scored 12 points for Providence.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

