Sunnier weather on the way...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STEADY AS SHE GOES... I think that’s kind of an old nautical term, but it seems very appropriate with this forecast. There is sure NOT much going on in our weather over the next week to 10 days. A couple storm systems may hit areas south and east of us, but at the moment it looks like they probably miss us...I just have slight chances in our forecast. And temperatures will be steady...highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s, and lows in the 20s...

Tonight: Lake-effect clouds giving way to clearing and colder conditions. Low: 28, Wind: NW 6-12

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit milder in the afternoon. High: 43, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly sunny again. High: 43

