Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of Michiana will see 1-4" of accumulation outside the heavier band of lake-effect
Accumulating snow for lakeshore communities could result in half a foot before daybreak Tuesday
A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart has kicked off the holiday season with its Winter...
Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights opens in Elkhart
Blowing snow created difficult driving conditions on Monday in LaPorte County.
Monday snow creates challenging driving conditions in LaPorte County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook
A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
VIDEO: Restaurant owner defends family from attacking customer in Calif.
The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved,...
Nasdaq seeks more diverse boards from listed companies