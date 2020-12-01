Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled

Ind. (WNDU) - The ACC announced the cancelation of the Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest. The game was scheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed due to the coronavirus.

This move was not based on any COVID-19 outbreaks, but rather an evaluation of the three teams in contention to play in the ACC Championship Game.

Based on the current standings and results to date, Notre Dame holds all tiebreakers and has therefore secured a berth in the conference championship.

Wake Forest will instead play a make-up game against Louisville.

Notre Dame’s regular season will end after it hosts Syracuse this weekend.

