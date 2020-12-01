Advertisement

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - The ACC announced the cancelation of the Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest. The game was scheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed due to the coronavirus.

This move was not based on any COVID-19 outbreaks, but rather an evaluation of the three teams in contention to play in the ACC Championship Game.

Based on the current standings and results to date, Notre Dame holds all tiebreakers and has therefore secured a berth in the conference championship.

Wake Forest will instead play a make-up game against Louisville.

Notre Dame’s regular season will end after it hosts Syracuse this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of Michiana will see 1-4" of accumulation outside the heavier band of lake-effect
Accumulating snow for lakeshore communities could result in half a foot before daybreak Tuesday
A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Blowing snow created difficult driving conditions on Monday in LaPorte County.
Monday snow creates challenging driving conditions in LaPorte County
Two die in Cass County house fire
LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire
Detectives need help identifying a suspect who police say is involved in a forgery case.
Elkhart police looking for forgery suspect

Latest News

Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50
Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final
Notre Dame men’s basketball against Western Michigan canceled