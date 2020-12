SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball home opener against Western Michigan has been canceled.

There’s a lack of available players on Western Michigan’s roster due to COVID-19.

Right now, no make-up date has been announced.

Notre Dame’s home opener will now be on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne.

