Notre Dame is COVID-19 free after North Carolina game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is 9-0 after the win over North Carolina on Black Friday.

However, on Monday, the Fighting Irish might have received their biggest win of the year - the football program had zero positive COVID-19 tests in the last week, and there are zero players in quarantine and isolation.

Brian Kelly says he’s feeling less and less angst every week now they’ve been able to get the pandemic under wraps in the football program.

Kelly says the Irish test four times of the week and they do not hesitate to pull a player from practices if they are concerned. He likes their routine, and it’s working.

“We’re being abundantly cautious when it comes to those things as it relates to COVID,” Kelly said. “We’ve had very, very good success. We’ve been on the road three out of the last four games and that really stresses you in terms of your protocols and procedures. We’ve come out on top, so we’re very confident in the way that we’re moving forward and we just got to continue to do that.”

The focus is always on COVID-19 but the focus on the field shifts to Syracuse.

The Fighting Irish will play the Orange in the final home game of the season on Saturday. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s award-winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

