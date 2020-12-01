Advertisement

Michigan reports 190* more COVID-19 deaths, 5,793 more cases Tuesday

There have been 9,324 deaths and 366,242 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 9,324 deaths and 366,242 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 5,793 more coronavirus cases and 190* more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 9,324 deaths and 366,242 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 10,428 more cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 28th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.)

Berrien County has had 110 (+1) deaths and 6,964 (+67) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 30 (+1) deaths and 2,276 (+37) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 35 (+2) deaths and 2,652 (+35) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

