Advertisement

Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

By WDIV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WDIV) - A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic,” Joanna Sisk said. “Kind of like Romeo and Juliet.”

Like the star-crossed lovers, Sisk’s parents Leslie and Patricia McWaters died a minute apart.

“One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other,” Sisk said.

The couple were married for more than 47 years, inseparable since the day they met.

The great-grandparents passed away in the hospital from COVID-19.

“But I can tell you this, that when they passed, we really do think that Mom, the boss, she definitely went to his room and took him by the hand and said, ‘Come on, LD. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Patricia McWaters was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie McWaters was a fun-loving truck driver. Somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, I think that it was just give and take,” Sisk said. “They picked their battles.”

The coronavirus, however, was a battle this elderly couple couldn’t win.

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent, but this was the worst,” Sisk said.

Like so many who’ve lost loved ones to the virus, Sisk says it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risk.

“People were talking about it and not knowing that my parents were in the hospital, both fighting for their lives with it,” Sisk said. “I just had tears streaming down my cheeks, listening to them. Our entire family is completely devastated.”

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of Michiana will see 1-4" of accumulation outside the heavier band of lake-effect
Accumulating snow for lakeshore communities could result in half a foot before daybreak Tuesday
A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart has kicked off the holiday season with its Winter...
Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights opens in Elkhart
Blowing snow created difficult driving conditions on Monday in LaPorte County.
Monday snow creates challenging driving conditions in LaPorte County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook
A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
VIDEO: Restaurant owner defends family from attacking customer in Calif.
The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved,...
Nasdaq seeks more diverse boards from listed companies