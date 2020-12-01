Medical Moment: Protecting your kids from COVID-19 this flu season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flu season is upon us, and with COVID still around, parents are extra stressed.

How to protect your kids, in today’s Medical Moment.

Each year, between five and 20 percent of Americans get the flu, and its symptoms are nearly identical to coronavirus, with the only known difference being loss of taste and smell.

And with COVID still around, parents are worried about tackling both this fall and winter.

So, what can you do to best protect your children from COVID this flu season?

Martie Salt has the answers.

The doctor recommends you get your kids a flu shot at the first opportunity possible, which is at six months.

Remind your kids to be aware of what they touch, and to wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

It should take at least 20 seconds to wash their hands, which is equivalent to singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

And keep an alcohol-based hand sanitizer on you that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.