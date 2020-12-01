Many organizations looking for help on Giving Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today is Giving Tuesday, and there are a lot of great organizations here in our community you can donate to this year.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Ringoff between South Bend and Mishawaka is one way to participate in Giving Tuesday.

There are 19 red kettle locations throughout St. Joseph County, or you are able to donate online.

Simply make a donation to a kettle in whichever city you are rooting for, and all of the proceeds go toward helping people right here in our community all year long.

“There’s a lot of people in need again this year. Everyone is very aware, with COVID and all of these things we’re dealing with, there are lots of different struggles. So this year we are just reminding people to get out and give and just having a friendly competition,” Senior Kroc Officer Major Monty Wandling said.

For more on how you can participate in the Red Kettle Ringoff, click here.

Another organization that is helping people right here in the community is REAL Services.

On this Giving Tuesday, they are looking for donations both big and small to help keep up the many different programs they offer to our community.

One of those programs is called Elves for Elders that helps the elderly in our community celebrate Christmas when they may not have been able to otherwise.

“We have so many programs, over 20 major programs, so Giving Tuesday is very important that we can raise funds to help support our programs,” REAL Services Mission Advancement Allen Holt said.

For more on how you can donate to REAL Services for Giving Tuesday, click here.

Another great way to help this Giving Tuesday is by donating to a local 11-year-old whose story we have been following for months.

Alex Deranek from Osceola had a life-saving kidney transplant back in October, and now money is being raised through The Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Alex’s kidney for transplant-related expenses.

“While he just got his kidney transplant, the cost from COTA in honor of Alex’s kidney will help him 5 years from now, 10 years from now and really allow that medical coverage and support to be sustained over the longterm,” Alex’s Aunt Jenny Deranek said.

For more on how you can donate to help with Alex’s transplant-related expenses, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.