Indiana State Police accepting applications for academy

Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Those interested can apply online.

From the Indiana State Police:

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, January 24, 2021 . Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021 )

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 81st Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

*Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three years of merit full time law enforcement – this service will be considered a primary factor when district assignments are determined.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.