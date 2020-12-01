Indiana reports 142 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,518 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,518 more COVID-19 cases and 142 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,460 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,598 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 344,373 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 38 more coronavirus deaths and 5,713 more cases were reported. 3,401 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,287 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 18,122 (+313) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 18,265 (+208) cases and 242 (+6) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,100 (+84) cases and 101 (+4) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,917 (+78) cases and 45 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,233 (+29) cases and 48 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,540 (+12) cases and 33 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 991 (+13) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 920 (+20) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 470 (+20) cases and 18 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

