Indiana reports 142 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,518 new cases Tuesday

Statewide, 3,460 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,518 more COVID-19 cases and 142 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,598 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 344,373 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 38 more coronavirus deaths and 5,713 more cases were reported. 3,401 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,287 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 18,122 (+313) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 18,265 (+208) cases and 242 (+6) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,100 (+84) cases and 101 (+4) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,917 (+78) cases and 45 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,233 (+29) cases and 48 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,540 (+12) cases and 33 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 991 (+13) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 920 (+20) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 470 (+20) cases and 18 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

