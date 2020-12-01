Advertisement

Indiana Michigan Power planning to upgrade in St. Joseph County

(WTVG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is planning to enhance energy service to customers in St. Joseph County with upgrades to the electric transmission work.

The project will provide reliable service to customers in portions of northern South Bend, Warren and German townships.

The plan includes construction of approximately three miles of new 138 kilovolt transmission line and a new substation near US 31 and Adams Road.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2021, and it’s expected to be finished by spring 2022.

