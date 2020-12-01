Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer urges Michigan legislature to pass COVID-19 relief bill

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan emerged as a leader this year in fighting COVID-19 and it’s once again time for Michiganders to come together to fight a common enemy-- the coronavirus.

The governor is also calling on legislation to provide some relief.

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to the Michigan Legislature asking for their help in passing a $100 million COVID-19 relief plan.

The plan would provide direct financial support for families, front-line workers and small businesses during these challenging times. Whitmer says this pandemic requires our full, immediate and unified attention.

