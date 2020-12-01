Advertisement

DIGGING DEEPER: The transparency behind South Bend’s updated Transparency Hub

The online portal where you can view crime data and important info about the police department and the community it serves has an upgrade.
By Joshua Short
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today South Bend city officials announced the launch of its improved police department’s Transparency Hub. To put it simply, the update is more user-friendly and allows residents to view data about the city’s police department and the community it serves.

Tonight we’re giving you a first look and asking what’s new and how it will actually help bridge a broad gap of trust?

“This is just one step towards people being able to see things in a transparent way,” First District South Bend Common Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee told Joshua Short via Zoom. He added “...and being able to form their own opinions and begin to get involved in the process.”

There are many new updates on this enhanced hub of transparency. Four years after its genesis, the improvements are based on community input.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller saying in part “Delivering greater transparency and making data more accessible are critical components to 21st Century policing and building greater trust with our community.”

So what’s actually new?

Well several things, including users having the ability to view recent crime data, even allowing you to filter by incident type, date, or time of day.

Also new, multiple pages focusing on community complaints and compliments, officer recruitment data and even incidents related to group violence. Pastor Lee also helps lead the city’s Group Violence Intervention program.

“It helps us be able to understand the connection that happens when violence occurs in our cities and I think it also helps people to become a little more aware,” Pastor Lee said.

CLICK HERE to visit the new Transparency Hub.

