Dates released for Berrien County recounts

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re learning when two recounts of the November election results in Berrien County will take place.

In the District 5 race for county commissioner, Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell each received 3,934 votes.

In the case of ties, Michigan state law requires the winner to be determined by drawing lots out of a box before a recount can take place.

Gorenflo was declared the winner after pulling a piece of paper out of the box with the word “elected” on it.

That recount will take place next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the nonpartisan race for Galien Village Council President, Paul Palmer edged incumbent Kenneth Chappell by two votes, 105-to-103.

That recount is happening this Friday.

