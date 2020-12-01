Advertisement

Crews respond to apartment fire in Buchanan

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were busy this morning in Niles Township fighting an apartment fire.

It happened just before 4:50 in the 1300 block of Leisure Lane at Leisure Ridge Apartments.

It took nearly an hour for crews to get it completely under control.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as crews were able to get everyone out of the building safely.

Two deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office were treated for smoke inhalation, but they’ve already been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

