Continuing lake effect snow could cause additional delays Tuesday
Accumulations of 1-2″ possible
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TODAY:
A chance of snow as we move towards daybreak. The narrow band of lake-effect eventually moves east, affecting other areas of Michiana before fizzling out before lunchtime. Highs top out in the middle 30s. Tuesday is the coldest day of the week.
TONIGHT:
Lows drop into the middle 20s as skies gradually clear. We’re dry for the remainder of the week.
TOMORROW:
Highs in the low 40s. Sunny! Pleasant! Any remnant snowpack on the ground should melt significantly.
