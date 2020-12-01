Continuing lake effect snow could cause additional delays Tuesday

TODAY:

A chance of snow as we move towards daybreak. The narrow band of lake-effect eventually moves east, affecting other areas of Michiana before fizzling out before lunchtime. Highs top out in the middle 30s. Tuesday is the coldest day of the week.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the middle 20s as skies gradually clear. We’re dry for the remainder of the week.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the low 40s. Sunny! Pleasant! Any remnant snowpack on the ground should melt significantly.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.