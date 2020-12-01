Advertisement

Colts punter schedules surgery to remove cancerous tumor

Sanchez made the announcement in an Instagram post.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez says he will have surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. Sanchez made the announcement in an Instagram post. Sanchez punted in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but did not kick off, which he’s been doing since entering the league in 2017. He did not provide details about the diagnosis, only that doctors found it before it spread to the rest of his body. Sanchez says he will miss some time, but did not say how long he would be out.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

