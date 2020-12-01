Advertisement

Brian Kelly has stadium at Assumption University named after him

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly made a very generous donation to his alma mater Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts .

He issued a $1 million challenge grant to support Greyhounds athletics.

In return, Assumption renamed it’s multi-sport stadium in honor of Kelly.

The stadium will now be known as Brian Kelly ’83 Stadium. Kelly graduated from Assumption in 1983.

Funds for the grant will be used to enhance the baseball and softball fields. The big difference on the fields will be the switch from grass to turf. This will allow for the extension of the baseball, softball and soccer seasons while improving the playing surfaces.

