SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Autopsy results are confirming that 32-year-old Vincent Lockett-Johnson of South Bend died of gunshot wounds this past Friday.

It happened near the intersection of West Indiana Avenue and Kendall Street, and it appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is currently investigating.

