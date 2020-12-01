Autopsy results in for human remains found
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Autopsy results are in for the human remains found in North Liberty Saturday.
Police were called to the Oliver Heckaman Ditch as a neighbor found the remains after visiting the area to go hunting.
The victim appears to be an adult woman with no obvious signs of trauma.
A backpack was also found by the ditch with personal items
Authorities say they are not looking for a missing person.
The cause and manner of death is pending further testing.
Anyone who might be looking for someone can contact DNR law enforcement.
