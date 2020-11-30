Advertisement

‘You’ve been Elf’d’ spreads holiday cheer throughout Michiana

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, bright lights and shopping. It’s also the season of giving.

Macaroni Kids South Bend-Elkhart is a non-profit that aims to enrich communities and empower moms. They provide free resources to families and help our Michiana community stay connected.

Macaroni Kid South Bend - Elkhart is finding a COVID friendly way to spread joy this holiday season by giving out 100 goodie bags filled with fun things, such as movie coupons, gift certificates, and crafts.

Macaroni Kid South Bend - Elkhart will randomly play the part of an elf by Elf’ing different families in the Michiana area with these goody bags.

In return, in hopes of “passing it on” this nonprofit is asking each recipient to hang up a “We’ve Been Elf’d” sign on their home and then pass out 2-3 “You’ve Been Elf’d” gifts to others.

Along with this amazing way to give back, Macaroni Kid South Bend - Elkhart is also giving away a Nintendo Switch Bundle worth $290 to draw subscribers to their free e-newsletter, which is geared toward informing the community about the family-friendly events in the community.

To check out their website, click here. They also have a Facebook page.

This program is possible thanks to Elkhart Public Library, South Bend Cubs, Premier Arts, Elkhart Education Foundation, Strikes and Spares, & Family Video of Elkhart!

WNDU Weather Forecast