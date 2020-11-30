Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart has kicked off the holiday season with its Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.

16 News Now visited the festive gardens Sunday to learn more about how they are keeping guests safe this year.

In its fourth year, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights in Elkhart is bigger and brighter than ever.

“We have a master plan that calls for adding about two hundred thousand lights each year. This is our fourth year, so we have over eight hundred thousand lights,” Executive Director Eric Garton said.

Hanging all of those lights is no easy task. They start putting them up in September.

“A full-time crew comes in, and when you see all of the detail and the light wrapping, it’s a lot of work. It’s not something that typically people do around their house, and we are just so happy to have it around our ponds here,” Garton said.

In order for guests to walk through the winter wonderland this year, there are new protocols in place, like wearing a mask and ordering your ticket ahead of time.

“It’s become a real tradition and a holiday favorite for a lot of families here in the region, and we’re just so excited to be able, with our new, approved COVID plan, to be able to host this event this year,” Garton said.

The 2/3 mile trail has some new features this year, like the rainbow caterpillar.

“Each year we try to do some different features and add some new things so people can come back and see it again for the first time,” Garton said.

Garton says part of their mission at Wellfield is to grow community, and he hopes the holiday lights do just that.

“In a year when a lot of people have had challenges across the board, it’s a real pleasure to be able to offer something like this and just bring a little peace and beauty to people.”

For more information about tickets and hours for the holiday lights, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.