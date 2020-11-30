Advertisement

Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
A house fire in Cass County, MI leaves two people dead.
House fire kills two in Cass County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, who spent years...
Las Vegas mourns former Zappos CEO killed in house fire
Trump picked up 45 votes in Dane County, Wisconsin, after the recount threw out 46 ballots for...
As Wisconsin county finishes recount, no evidence of voter fraud found
Corey Purington, left, and Richard Broccolo reunited three months after Purington saved...
Retired firefighter reunites with stranger who saved him from fiery crash
The retired firefighter faced a long recovery period, including more than a month in the...
Fla. man thanks stranger who pulled him out of fiery car crash with seconds to spare