Santa Claus visiting Linton’s Enchanted Gardens on weekends through Christmas Eve

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Old St. Nick and Mrs. Claus sat down for socially distanced pictures inside the greenhouse at Linton’s Enchanted Gardens. Pictures are free if people donate one non-perishable food item, which goes to Pantries and Kitchens United for Elkhart County.

Santa tells 16 News Now that around 125 kids stopped by on Sunday and explains how important it is to spread holiday cheer right now.

“Especially this year with everything that’s going on, you know, with everybody being stuck at home - can’t go anywhere. A lot of people come out here, social distancing. and we do as much as we can to keep people happy as we can and safe,” remarked Santa Claus.

Santa will visit Linton’s each weekend through Christmas Eve.

