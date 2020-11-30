Advertisement

Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota.

The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes but also had three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/29/2020 11:44:18 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
A house fire in Cass County, MI leaves two people dead.
House fire kills two in Cass County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to just 78 yards in the second half. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times.
Notre Dame defense dominates in North Carolina win
Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to just 78 yards in the second half. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times.
Notre Dame defense dominates in North Carolina win
Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame...
Notre Dame women give Ivey her first head coaching win
No. 25 Michigan outlasts Oakland 81-71 in overtime