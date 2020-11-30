Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota.

The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes but also had three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns.

11/29/2020 11:44:18 PM (GMT -5:00)