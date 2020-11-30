Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

