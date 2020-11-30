Advertisement

Notre Dame women give Ivey her first head coaching win

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, 88-68 over Miami of Ohio.

Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins.

Ivey’s Fighting Irish gave her the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, extended it to 15 points at halftime and kept it in double figures the rest of the way.

Peyton Scott scored 18 points and Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds for the Redhawks in their opener.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/29/2020 6:30:19 PM (GMT -5:00)

