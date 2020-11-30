Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thanksgiving morning, Zac Plantz, a 2015 Notre Dame grad and the brother of former Notre Dame football players Logan and Tyler, passed away in a car accident.

Tyler is currently the assistant director of football operations for the football team but did not travel to the game against Carolina after his brother’s death.

However, Notre Dame did honor Zac on Friday against North Carolina and let Tyler know they were thinking about him.

In his role at Notre Dame, Tyler works closely with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and the tight ends.

So for Tyler, Rees called a play with the Irish lined up in 14 personnel, which is a football package with four tight ends, zero wide receivers and one running back.

With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre Dame a 31-17 lead over the Tar Heels.

Brian Kelly says it was a tough weekend for the Notre Dame football family. They were glad to run a play for Tyler after his brother’s death.

“It was devastating to everybody that is a part of this football family,” Kelly said. “As you know, Tyler is part of our management operations staff and Logan played for us, and certainly Tyler, so to lose somebody that is part of your football family that close to the game was something we needed to talk about and address. After the game, we were able to do that and pray for the family in a very difficult time.”

Zac Plantz was actually raising money for mental health before he had passed away. He had raised $1,000. Since his death, that amount now exceeds $70,000. Here is the link to Zac’s donation page.

We reached our goal of $1000 so we’re doubling it! Do what you can to help raise awareness for #MensHealth. There are too many men out there ‘toughing it out’ and struggling in silence. We’re all having a tough time in this pandemic, so let’s put some good into the world. https://t.co/9Qg8KFXDRQ pic.twitter.com/v3JC98fOUz — Zac Plantz (@zac_plantz) November 19, 2020

As you can see, the Notre Dame football team is coming together for one of their brothers.

