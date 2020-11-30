Notre Dame men’s basketball adds Purdue Fort Wayne to the schedule
The Irish will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 11 AM.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - the Notre Dame men’s basketball team has a new game on the schedule.
The Irish will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 11 AM.
Notre Dame was originally scheduled to play Tennessee on Friday Dec. 4 but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Volunteers.
At this time, there is no word yet on where fans can watch the game on TV.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.