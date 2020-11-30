Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball adds Purdue Fort Wayne to the schedule

The Irish will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 11 AM.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - the Notre Dame men’s basketball team has a new game on the schedule.

The Irish will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 11 AM.

Notre Dame was originally scheduled to play Tennessee on Friday Dec. 4 but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Volunteers.

At this time, there is no word yet on where fans can watch the game on TV.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
A house fire in Cass County, MI leaves two people dead.
House fire kills two in Cass County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

There is quite a bit on the line against Syracuse on Saturday.
Brian Kelly hopes Notre Dame can carry momentum from North Carolina to the Syracuse game
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB for Big Ten homestretch
Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to just 78 yards in the second half. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times.
Notre Dame defense dominates in North Carolina win