Notre Dame defense dominates in North Carolina win

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What a performance the Notre Dame defense had on Friday.

The first quarter was shaping up to be a shootout. The Tar Heels had 147 yds and didn’t look to be slowing down.

Then, Kyle Hamilton was ejected for targeting and the Irish faithful held their breath for what could possible come.

But Clark Lea had a plan and executed it to near perfection. Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to just 78 yards in the second half. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times.

“I thought the plan was outstanding,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The players executed it extremely well. This was, as well as our group played in the back end, even when Kyle went down. You know, Houston [Griffith] and DJ [Brown] and Shaun [Crawford] played extremely well and assignment correct, great communication.”

For Notre Dame, they never lost faith.

“That just motivated our group as a unit to come into the game and reinforce that we believe that we’re the best defense in the country,” linebacker Drew White said. “We came out not the way we wanted but man I thought we bounced back great. Came out in the second half guns blazing and was able to pitch a shutout.”

Notre Dame wraps up their home schedule next Sunday against Syracuse.

