No. 25 Michigan outlasts Oakland 81-71 in overtime

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping No. 25 Michigan outlast Oakland 81-71 in overtime Sunday night.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.

The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.

The Golden Grizzlies (0-4) had a chance for the third victory over a ranked team in program history and the first in a decade, but appeared to run out of energy playing in their fourth game in five days.

