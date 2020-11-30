Advertisement

No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB for Big Ten homestretch

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn knee ligament
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn knee ligament. Penix was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland. It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday. Penix will be replaced by Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

