No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB for Big Ten homestretch

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn knee ligament. Penix was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland. It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday. Penix will be replaced by Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah.

