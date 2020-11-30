Michigan reports 98 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,428* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 10,428* more coronavirus cases and 98 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (11/30/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 28th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.

There have been 9,134 deaths and 360,449 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 109 deaths and 6,897 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 29 deaths and 2,239 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 33 deaths and 2,617 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

