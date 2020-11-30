Advertisement

Medical Moment: High blood pressure and pregnancy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For this first-time mom-to-be, pregnant with twins, her focus was more on her babies than on herself.

But doctors knew she could be at risk.

Coming up, more on cardiovascular disease and pregnancy, and what moms-to-be should keep in mind.

Sadly, the maternal death rate has been increasing in the U.S.

For every 100,000 babies born alive, 17 women die.

And as Martie Salt reports, medical experts say one reason could be that more pregnant women are developing high blood pressure, leading to complications during and after pregnancy.

Dr. Mehta says women who have high blood pressure can have healthy pregnancies, but it’s important to be followed by multiple doctors.

