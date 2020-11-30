LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a Cass County fire where two people were killed on Saturday.

Original story: https://www.wndu.com/2020/11/29/house-fire-kills-two-in-cass-county/

16 News Now Reporter Zach Horner is looking into this tragic incident and spoke with family and friends still coming to terms with the loss.

As of Monday crews were still at the scene of that deadly fire where they’re trying to figure out exactly what sparked that blaze, and we were able to speak with a family member of the two victims who tells us how she’s remembering both her mother and her brother.

“I was in the back of the house screaming, beating on the windows, praying that maybe she just didn’t know someone was there to help her get out,” Tiffany Bell says.

Tiffany was hoping to get the attention of her mother 69-year-old Patricia Cloud and her brother 37-year-old Brandon Cloud. They both died in the fire. Tiffany was just next door when she learned the news.

“I drove by the house when it was probably on fire, but didn’t look. I was going down to my brothers to do the calves.”

She was helping her family with chores. Her family owns most of the land near Patricia Cloud’s home; they’ve been in the area for decades.

Tiffany came running over when she learned there was a fire. A neighbors says the flames were intense.

“And you could see just flames, just billowing, from like the top of the house and you could see the bushes started to catch on fire,” Shannon DeBlase says. She lives right across the street from the home that caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Tiffany Bell says she would see her mother and brother “pretty much every day”. Brandon had cerebral palsy, and Tiffany helped her mother out.

“You know, I was the caregiver, you know (the) whatever she needed daughter.”

Tiffany adds that on Monday fire crews and the sheriff’s department seemed to be wrapping up their investigation. She is still waiting on the official cause all the while trying to handle this new grief, and remembering her mother and brother. She’s learning to cope with life without them.

“Brandon was just the sweetest little boy, and mom she’d help anybody. She tried to be that person that if you were down on your luck she helped you out.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.