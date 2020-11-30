Advertisement

Lake-effect Snow Continues in Places

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT A BAD 10 DAY... After the lake-effect snow winds down Tuesday evening, it will not be a bad 10 day forecast for early December. I don’t see any big storms coming this way, and I don’t see any Arctic air coming this way, but I also don’t see any big warm-up either. So, that means “steady as she goes” after Tuesday...highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and lows mainly in the 20s...all pretty typical for this time of the year. There are some weak systems that give us small chances for a bit of snow or rain, but at this point they do not look like problems...

Tonight: Lake-effect snow band stays west of US-31 this evening...then it shifts east overnight. Low: 30, Wind: NNW 10-20

Tuesday: Breezy and cold with lake-effect snow in many areas. Lake-effect snow putting down an average of 1″-3″ of additional snow, including the US-31 corridor that has seen very little so far. High: 34, Wind: NW 12-22

Tuesday night: Clearing and colder. Low: 26

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine...not as cold by afternoon. High: 40

