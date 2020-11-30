Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations set new peak over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend, and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Monday also reported 38 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days.

November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month, and health officials have raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday -- about a 350% increase since late September.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,713 more COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,401 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,456 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 338,977 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,287 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 103 more coronavirus deaths and 5,702 more cases were reported. 3,279 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 17,808 (+217) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 18,074 (+130) cases and 236 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,019 (+92) cases and 97 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,840 (+33) cases and 42 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,204 (+25) cases and 46 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,522 (+16) cases and 32 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 980 (+14) cases and 25 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 901 (+15) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 4 (+8) cases and 16 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.