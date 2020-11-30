Advertisement

Henry leads into AFC South lead with 45-26 over Colts

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 178 yards in leading the Tennessee Titans to a 45-26 victory at Indianapolis.

The win breaks a tie atop the AFC South and gives the Titans a split in the two-game series.

They have a tiebreaking advantage based on current division records. And with the Colts’ defense missing three key starters it wasn’t even close.

Henry scored on runs of 12, 1 and 11 yards and served as a decoy on Ryan Tannehill’s 1-yard TD run that gave Tennessee an insurmountable 35-14 halftime lead.

11/29/2020 6:44:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

