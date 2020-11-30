Health officials remain very concerned with number of COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday weekend is now in the books but for Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dan Nafziger, his work continues to try and slow down the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The hospital is still quite full. I’m pretty confident the other hospitals in the region are still quite full but it’s not dramatically worse than where we’ve been,” Nafziger says.

Since the start of the pandemic, Goshen Health has completed more than 22,000 tests with nearly 6,000 of those tests coming back positive, leaving an overall positivity rate of 16.1 percent -- a number Nafziger says is way too high.

“I think it’s concerning. We really would like to be in a situation where less than five percent of the tests are positive and we’re more than three times that number. So, we’re a long way from being in a good place in terms of the positivity rate,” Nafziger says.

In that same time frame, 563 people were admitted to Goshen Hospital, 522 discharged, with 59 COVID-related deaths.

“It’s very sad. Each life is important and we don’t get a chance to replace a parent or a grandparent. There’s nothing -- you don’t get do-overs when it comes to this kind of a situation,” Nafziger says.

Nafziger says despite promising vaccines likely to be available some time in the near future, residents must do whatever it takes now to help save the many lives that cannot be replaced before a vaccine becomes available.

“I would hate to see people left with a lifetime of regret because of decisions they made now, particularly when the vaccine is so close to being able to be rolled out.”

Nafziger says he does expect to see a spike in cases over the next week as result of the Thanksgiving holiday. However, he says he hopes residents buckle down on safety protocols as the holiday season continues.

