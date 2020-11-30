Fulton County Courthouse can keep nativity display

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The nativity display at the Fulton County Courthouse is on firm legal footing for now.

A federal judge has refused a request for an injunction that sought to block the display this holiday season.

The ruling states that the case does not involve captive audiences, vulnerable populations, or religious coercion, and the man who filed the legal challenge is not a citizen of Fulton County and does not claim to have business at the courthouse.

The Rochester Optimists Club set up the display on Saturday, and the group said members were thankful they’d continue to be able to bring cheer to the community.

