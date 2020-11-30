Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
A house fire in Cass County, MI leaves two people dead.
House fire kills two in Cass County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention...
Judge: Detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days
There was lengthy discussion surrounding the annual salary of elected officials at the...
City of Mishawaka poised to make big investment in utilities
This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and...
It’s Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House
Two die in Cass County house fire
LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire