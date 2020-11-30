Brian Kelly hopes Notre Dame can carry momentum from North Carolina to the Syracuse game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly believes that the second half performance the Fighting Irish put together against North Carolina were arguably the best two quarters they played all season.

He wants that to continue this weekend.

There is quite a bit on the line against Syracuse on Saturday.

It’s a chance for Notre Dame to win its 24th straight game at home, send the seniors out on a high note on Senior Day, and to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship.

Make no mistake, Kelly wants to accomplish all of those things, but what he wants to see the most on Saturday is for the Irish to continue that positive momentum they created in Chapel Hill.

“I think the most important thing for us is to carry on the play that we exhibited in the second half of our game against North Carolina,” Kelly said. “I think that’s the focus. That’s what we’ve talked about. We’re much more interested in bringing that style of football to Syracuse.”

A couple of guys who could help set the tone against the Orange are running back Kyren Williams and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg - both were named ACC Players of the week at their respective positions after the North Carolina game.

Notre Dame will meet up with Syracuse at home on Saturday. Kick is at 2:30 PM on WNDU.

