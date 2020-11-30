Advertisement

Brian Kelly hopes Notre Dame can carry momentum from North Carolina to the Syracuse game

There is quite a bit on the line against Syracuse on Saturday.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly believes that the second half performance the Fighting Irish put together against North Carolina were arguably the best two quarters they played all season.

He wants that to continue this weekend.

There is quite a bit on the line against Syracuse on Saturday.

It’s a chance for Notre Dame to win its 24th straight game at home, send the seniors out on a high note on Senior Day, and to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship.

Make no mistake, Kelly wants to accomplish all of those things, but what he wants to see the most on Saturday is for the Irish to continue that positive momentum they created in Chapel Hill.

“I think the most important thing for us is to carry on the play that we exhibited in the second half of our game against North Carolina,” Kelly said. “I think that’s the focus. That’s what we’ve talked about. We’re much more interested in bringing that style of football to Syracuse.”

A couple of guys who could help set the tone against the Orange are running back Kyren Williams and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg - both were named ACC Players of the week at their respective positions after the North Carolina game.

Notre Dame will meet up with Syracuse at home on Saturday. Kick is at 2:30 PM on WNDU.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 1:30 PM to watch the award winning Countdown To Kickoff pregame show as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the final Irish home game of the season against the Orange.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend with temperatures near 50 later this afternoon. Things change late...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Monday/Tuesday Lake Effect Snow
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
A house fire in Cass County, MI leaves two people dead.
House fire kills two in Cass County
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
Notre Dame men’s basketball adds Purdue Fort Wayne to the schedule
No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB for Big Ten homestretch
Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to just 78 yards in the second half. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times.
Notre Dame defense dominates in North Carolina win