Accumulating snow for lakeshore communities could result in half a foot before daybreak Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT 3AM MONDAY UNTIL 9AM TUESDAY…

HEAVY LAKE-EFFECT SNOW POSSIBLE WITH LARGEST ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW CLOSE TO 6 INCHES.

GUSTY WINDS AS HIGH AS 45MPH.

TODAY:

We start the morning with light rain showers, scattered across Michiana. Wake-up temperatures are far too warm for snow accumulation. We star the day in the middle 30s, falling into the upper 20s by dinnertime. With the downward trend in temperatures, snowfall accumulation is likely to begin through the late morning into early afternoon. Narrow bands of lake-effect snow will set up over lake Michigan, stretching south into La Porte, Starke, and Pulaski Counties. These are the areas where I expect largest accumulations, ranging from 5-8″. Significant blowing and drifting will impact travel conditions.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows remain steady in the upper 20s. Snow continues in very isolated bands, but most of Michiana will be snow-free. Cloudy, breezy.

TOMORROW:

Lake effect snow continues with slick roads likely early Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs barely reach the freezing point. Snow ends midday.

