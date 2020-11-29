winter storm watch for parts of Michiana as lake effect snow sets up to usher in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight into Monday morning a few light showers or rain/snow showers will move through the area. Behind this, winds will be coming out of the North off Lake Michigan which will set up a longer duration lake effect snow event. Snow will begin in western areas early Monday morning and last through the first half of Tuesday before tapering off.

These snow bands that set up will produce moderate to heavy snow at times. Some could produce snowfall rates of 1″-2″ per hour. The lake effect bands will create reduced visibility as well as slippery roadways and sidewalks when snow is falling. Take it slow and give yourself the extra time you need if you are out.

TIMING: Rain and snow showers will move into the area after midnight and switch over to all snow by about 5-6 am Monday. Once the lake effect bands get cranking on Monday they will persist in western counties through Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning the winds will begin to shift which will slide the lake effect snow bands to the East. As they move East a quick thump of snow is likely before these bands weaken and dissipate later Tuesday evening.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS: Much of the area could see a good 1″-3″ of snowfall during the duration of the storm. Areas mainly West of US 31 will likely see the heavier bands persist. This is where 3″-6″ is possible and up to 8″ or 9″ could be locally possible under the heavier snow bands.

Keep checking back on air and online as your First Alert Weather Team brings you the latest on this first lake effect snow event of the season!

